I don’t trust Hollywood, AKA, Hollyweird, but this video of Ben Stiller being mind-controlled is compelling. These are MKUltra/Operation Midnight Climax/Operation Artichoke techniques, and you can bet your bottom that our malevolent government is using this type of evil to propagandize the weak. You can overcome this hijacking of the subconscious by doing a little mindfulness training. Take a look at this short 2-minute video and let us know what you think. I think it’s fascinating to say the least!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq