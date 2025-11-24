Is ‘the plan’ really secret, or are ‘they’ pulling it off in broad daylight? Are the masses so zombie-like and indoctrinated that they just can’t see, or do they not care? Are they so indoctrinated that they’ll now give up their liberty for some safety and a few handouts from ‘Big Brother ’?

The following comes from James Corbett’s most recent newsletter.

The Plan

“What is this plan called, you ask? Where did you find it?

Don’t ask such things! We don’t have time for that!

All you need to know is that this is a covert, occulted, never-before-seen 10-step plan. And, as you can see, they—who? ugggh! I just told you not to ask questions!—have almost completed its implementation:”

1. Abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes.

What? Do you think you “own” the land that you “purchased”? Oh, my sweet summer child. How naive!

What happens if you were to stop paying property taxes on the land that you “own”?

What happens if you try to build a new structure on your property or even build an extension on an existing building without the proper permit?

What happens if you try to prevent federal agents from intruding on your property?

I thought so.

(And don’t even think about keeping that million dollars you buried on “your own” property, tax slave!)

2. A heavy progressive or graduated income tax.

Check.

But don’t worry, guys, this is just a “temporary measure.” I’m sure they’ll repeal it when the First World War is over.

3. Abolition of all right of inheritance.

Abolish? Not yet. But federal and state estate taxes have certainly managed to siphon off a goodly portion of inherited wealth for the benefit of the ruling class.

4. Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels.

Oh, you mean “eminent domain“?

Or do you mean what Canada did to the truckers and their bank accounts?

Either way, that’s a check.

5. Centralization of credit in the hands of the State, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly.

If you don’t know about the centralization of credit in the US, by means of a national bank with State capital, I have a documentary you might want to see.

6. Centralization of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the State.

Should I talk about the USPS monopoly (and Lysander Spooner’s battle against it), or about the FCC and its presumed monopoly of the airwaves, or should I merely point to the existence of the FAA and the Department of Transportation?

In any event, ‘nuff said.

7. Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State: the bringing into cultivation of waste lands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan.

Haha. That’s a good one! The rubes will fall for that “the state will run the farms and factories!” propaganda, whereas, in reality, all they’ll get is the deliberate offshoring of industrial capacity to the next great bogeyman and an all-out, fifth-generation war on farmers.

8. Equal obligation of all to labour. Establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture.

Equality of obligation to labour? You mean, like taking half of the population that wasn’t in the work force and putting them in the work force? Well, what do you think the CIA-supported feminist revolution was all about? Just ask Nicholas Rockefeller (whoever he is). He’ll tell you!

9. Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the population over the country.

Agriculture? Manufacturing? Why not just eliminate both and have a service economy that produces nothing and enriches no one but the top 1% of the top 1%?

And why not abolish town and country altogether and herd everyone into perfectly controlled 15-minute cities?

10. Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children’s factory labour in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, etc., etc.

Yes! Pry kids free from the sticky tentacles of their icky biological parents and throw them into the comforting arms of the state! Public schools will surely indoctrinate them properly. And while we’re at it, we can train them for a life of industrial production (as Woodrow Wilson wanted)...or whatever we’re preparing them for these days!

Where did this plan come from, you ask? From this

You really should subscribe to The Corbett Report!

Again, you can read the entire newsletter by clicking here.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad