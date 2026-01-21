The Truth Expedition-MN Edition Tonight at 7 CST
A conversation with Troy Scheffler
If you missed Monday’s show with Leslie and Nick, discussing their vaccine injuries and road to recovery, we highly recommend it. It was a fantastic conversation with a lot of great information.
Tune in at 7:00 PM CST tonight for TTE MN Edition. We’ll no doubt talk national politics as well. We’ll focus on the ICE presence in MN, the Renee Good shooting, and lawsuits being brought against the establishment by Troy. Troy may hold views that some would consider controversial. We’re willing to talk to and listen to anybody.
Click the button to watch.
Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad
