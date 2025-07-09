Does anyone believe Trump’s FBI while they attempt to pull the vanishing act? With the dumbest poker faces I’ve ever seen, Trump’s whole cabinet appeared stupefied as they failed to conjure the simplest of explanations - the audacity is infuriating.

Learn the truth by reading Whitney Webb’s One Nation Under Blackmail and Ryan Dawson’s Epstein Crime Map. Large portions of our federal government are either compromised or working in concert with foreign intelligence. Watch Gunnar summarize the scandal on The Truth Hurts. Keep talking about this insane blackmail ring encircling our government, ask questions of our media and politicians to hold those accountable, and we must demand justice for the “1000s of victims.”

We just celebrated “Independence Day” - but are we truly sovereign? We hope everyone had a fantastic and relaxing Independence Day weekend, we love this country and want to preserve it for future generations! Thanks for joining us as we wade through the propaganda and sift for truth.

Truth Hurts #248 - Why Are They Lying About Epstein?!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq