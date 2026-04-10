The so‑called “party of the little guy” long ago became the party of corporate interests wrapped in the language of compassion. Under Democrat administrations, the rhetoric of equality masks economic policies that actually entrench inequality. The data are unmistakable: despite endless talk about “fairness,” the wealth gap consistently widens under policies that inflate asset prices through government spending, central bank intervention, and regulation that crushes small competitors while big firms flourish. Every new “stimulus” package and “infrastructure investment” increases the flow of money toward those already close to the money spigot—the banks, the asset managers, the politically connected.

The problem isn’t that government taxes too little on the rich; it’s that it strangles the productive middle with regulation, compliance costs, and inflation. When small businesses are buried under environmental, labor, and licensing rules while mega‑corporations enjoy legal teams to navigate or bypass them entirely, inequality is guaranteed to grow. Real prosperity arises from competition and simplicity—low taxes, straightforward rules, local enterprise, and sound money. Yet every administration, Republican and Democrat alike, refuses to address the real parasite at the center of our economy: the Federal Reserve.

The Fed is the keystone scam. By controlling currency issuance and manipulating interest rates, it redistributes purchasing power in silence—transferring wealth upward by inflating asset bubbles, debasing wages, and trapping the working class in perpetual debt. Politicians exploit this system because it funds their spending promises without obeying fiscal reality. Democrats call the result “stimulus”; Republicans, when convenient, call it “quantitative easing.” Both are euphemisms for legalized counterfeiting that robs savers and workers while enriching the financial class.

If the U.S. truly wanted prosperity for the working man, it would simplify the tax code, abolish the Fed’s monopoly over money creation, and strip away the bureaucratic layers that suffocate entrepreneurship. Free people exchanging value voluntarily build wealth; politicians manipulating credit build dependence. The wealth gap isn’t an accident—it’s the necessary outcome of central control masquerading as compassion.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq