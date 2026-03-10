So, they hate us for our freedoms, you might say (if you’ve been indoctrinated to parrot statist talking points). No, they don’t. They hate us because we unnecessarily kill them and destroy their society.

The tension between the United States and Iran didn’t begin in 1979 with the hostage crisis; that was the backlash to what Washington and London did a generation earlier. In 1953, the CIA and Britain’s MI6 orchestrated Operation Ajax, a coup that overthrew Iran’s democratically elected prime minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, after he tried to nationalize Iran’s oil industry, cutting out the Anglo‑Iranian Oil Company (now BP). The U.S. and U.K. installed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, a Western‑aligned autocrat who ruled for 26 years with brutal secret police and lavish corruption while most Iranians lived in poverty. That single event convinced much of the Middle East that American rhetoric about “freedom and democracy” was a disguise for imperial control.

So when the 1979 Islamic Revolution toppled the Shah, it was not hatred for American liberty; it was fury over decades of foreign exploitation and local suppression carried out with Washington’s blessing. Ever since, U.S. policy has been a mixture of sanctions, covert war, and propaganda designed to punish Iran for escaping the American orbit. The irony is that Iran poses no direct military threat to the United States; its defense spending is a fraction of Washington’s black budget. The fear narrative exists to justify permanent intervention.

Most nations don’t fear Iran because they haven’t been indoctrinated into thinking of the world as an American protectorate. The truth is simple but uncomfortable: if the United States stopped toppling governments, seizing resources, and militarizing every foreign disagreement, most of the world—including Iran—would stop hating it. What they resent isn’t America’s freedom or prosperity, but its arrogance: the empire that bullies, bombs, and lectures while calling itself the good guy.

Congratulations, America. We’ve created many thousands of terrorists, extending and expanding chaos for generations to come.

There’s no victory to be found in endless bombing campaigns. America’s approach—dropping bombs, destroying infrastructure, and causing untold civilian suffering—doesn’t create security, it just breeds resentment and chaos. Ask yourself: if you were an Iranian civilian who lost a child to an airstrike on a school, would you ever forgive the U.S., or would that pain turn into lifelong hatred? It’s not hard to imagine how these cycles of violence push ordinary people toward extremism, or why they might spend years plotting revenge. Iran has never been a real ballistic threat to the U.S., but aggressive actions all but guarantee that some will seek ways to strike back. This endless cycle of violence isn’t about keeping us safe—it’s about maintaining a system where fear and conflict justify ever more control, surveillance, and profit for those in power. The so-called puppet masters thrive on this instability because it keeps the population obedient, distracted, and easy to manage.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq