Call me a dreamer

Have you ever wondered why the United States government keeps interfering in other countries’ affairs, orchestrating coups, and supporting regime change wars? Why don’t we just keep our powerful military at home, guarding our coastlines and borders, and use it to actually protect us from real threats? Imagine if, instead of delivering bombs, we delivered genuine help—like food assistance, clean water systems, and sanitation projects that actually improve people’s lives. It’s not just a feel-good idea; it would build goodwill, create lasting partnerships, and save countless lives. The sad truth is, we absolutely could take this approach—nothing is stopping us except a system that profits from chaos and conflict. Real change would mean dismantling the current power structure and finally putting humanity before profit and control.

Even though the U.S. government likes to talk about freedom and peace, its foreign policy has really become a never-ending business built around war. Why? Because constant intervention is a money-maker—for defense contractors, intelligence agencies, big NGOs, and the banks that fund rebuilding after every new conflict. War isn’t just about fighting; it’s a way to create debt, gain control, and grab resources. Building schools or giving people food and clean water doesn’t bring in campaign donations or political power—but bombing a country until it relies on you sure does.

A genuinely defensive foreign policy—one focused on protecting our own borders, fixing things at home, and helping others through real humanitarian aid instead of military force—would mean tearing down the system that profits from war. The U.S. could prevent a lot of conflict simply by promoting fair trade, sharing clean-water technology, and supporting sustainable farming abroad. These kinds of efforts build friendships and stability without ever firing a weapon. But there’s a catch: peace doesn’t make money for defense contractors or justify secret, trillion-dollar budgets. The current system depends on keeping things unstable.

A foreign policy that actually prioritizes strong borders and real humanitarian aid would save both lives and money—and restore America’s moral credibility. The sad truth is, those in power in Washington aren’t interested in real peace; they prefer to manage conflict, because endless chaos overseas helps keep people obedient and distracted at home. If the U.S. focused on defending its own borders and helping others meet basic needs, it would win real security—not through fear, but through respect. Achieving this, though, would require a true shift in values—putting people before profit, once and for all.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq