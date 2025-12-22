The situation in Venezuela has little to do with the global drug crisis that Washington routinely invokes to justify interventionist rhetoric. Whenever the government declares war on an abstraction, you can be certain the real agenda has nothing to do with the stated enemy. The War on Terror didn’t eliminate terrorism—it expanded surveillance states and justified permanent military occupation. The War on the Virus didn’t prioritize health—it normalized lockdowns, censorship, and pharmaceutical dependency. The War on Drugs didn’t reduce addiction—it militarized police, filled prisons, and destabilized entire regions. These manufactured crusades are never about solving the problem. They’re about consolidating power, expanding budgets, and conditioning the public to surrender freedoms in exchange for the illusion of safety.

The fentanyl epidemic ravaging North America—responsible for over 70,000 overdose deaths annually in the United States alone—is not Venezuelan in origin. It’s overwhelmingly a China-centric supply chain, routed primarily through Mexico, not South America. The precursor chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl, including compounds like N-phenethyl-4-piperidone (NPP) and 4-anilino-N-phenethylpiperidine (ANPP), are synthesized in industrial facilities across China, particularly in provinces like Hebei and Guangdong. These chemicals are shipped illicitly or through deliberately mislabeled commercial channels to Mexican ports—particularly along the Pacific coast in cities like Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas—where they are received by sophisticated criminal organizations. Mexican cartels, most notably the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), then convert these precursors into fentanyl powder or counterfeit pills designed to mimic legitimate pharmaceuticals like oxycodone or Xanax. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) itself, over 95% of seized fentanyl entering the U.S. originates from or transits through Mexico. There is no credible evidence placing Venezuela as a producer or significant transit point for this synthetic opioid.

While it’s true that some cocaine does move through Venezuela—especially from neighboring Colombia, which cultivates over 200,000 hectares of coca and remains the world’s principal coca grower—the picture is far smaller and more complex than advertised. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and independent analysts estimate that only about 7–10% of Latin American cocaine exports transit Venezuelan territory, representing perhaps 150–200 metric tons annually out of a regional total exceeding 1,400 tons. The vast majority still flows through Colombia’s Pacific and Caribbean routes, including the coastal corridors of Buenaventura, Tumaco, and the Gulf of Urabá, as well as through Central American countries like Honduras, Guatemala, and Panama. Much of the cocaine flow through Venezuela is the product of Colombian criminal networks—including dissident FARC factions and the National Liberation Army (ELN)—not the Venezuelan state itself, though corruption and economic collapse within Venezuela have created opportunities for traffickers to exploit weakened borders and complicit officials. Yet this remains minor compared to the tonnage of narcotics moving directly from Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru—routes that rarely trigger threats of U.S. military engagement or regime change rhetoric.

So if the drug trade is not the core issue, what is? The real Venezuelan “problem” from Washington’s perspective is geopolitical defiance. Venezuela possesses the world’s largest proven oil reserves—an estimated 303 billion barrels, surpassing even Saudi Arabia—and has consistently refused to subordinate its energy sector to Western corporate interests. Caracas has aligned strategically with China, Russia, and Iran, offering oil deals denominated in yuan, rubles, and other non‑dollar currencies, directly challenging the petro‑dollar’s global dominance—a system that has anchored American financial hegemony since the 1970s. Chinese state-owned enterprises like CNPC and Sinopec have invested billions in Venezuelan oil infrastructure, while Russia’s Rosneft has provided critical financing and technical support. Iran has supplied gasoline and refining equipment during U.S. sanctions, creating a trilateral axis of resistance to Western economic pressure. That geopolitical defiance, not drug trafficking, is what provokes the consistent drumbeat for regime change emanating from Washington think tanks, defense contractors, and policy elites. In reality, the narrative of “fighting narco‑states” serves as a moral pretext—a rhetorical cloak to mask energy geopolitics, regional control, and the preservation of dollar dominance. Venezuela’s vast crude reserves, its resistance to Western financial control, and its partnerships with America’s strategic rivals make it a target of policy, not a source of pills or powders crossing U.S. borders. The fentanyl on American streets isn’t Venezuelan—it’s a symptom of our own moral decay, industrial greed, pharmaceutical malfeasance, and societal dependence on chemical escape.

The Israeli Influence

What role, if any, does Israel play in the current Venezuelan crisis? The government lies habitually—this much we know. We also know the official narrative about Venezuela and drugs is a smokescreen. Is it about oil, then? The reality is far more complicated.

Israel’s involvement in the U.S.–Venezuela dynamic is more indirect but deeply strategic. It operates through intelligence cooperation, geopolitical signaling, and alignment with Washington’s broader objectives in Latin America. For decades, Israel has served as an extension of U.S. foreign policy interests, particularly where direct American engagement might spark public backlash. In Venezuela’s case, the tensions surround not just oil and ideology but the alignment of Caracas with Iran, Hezbollah, and China—three entities that Israel views as existential threats. Venezuela has allowed strategic partnerships with Tehran to flourish, including suspected covert flights ferrying personnel, materials, and funds. To Israel’s intelligence establishment, that’s not a distant Latin American matter—it’s an active flank of Iran’s global network.

Israel’s influence often appears in ways the mainstream media underreports: cybersecurity collaborations with U.S. agencies targeting Venezuelan digital infrastructure; intelligence sharing about Iranian or Lebanese activities in South America; and lobbying efforts through American political channels to maintain pressure on anti-U.S. regimes. The pattern fits the doctrine of “peripheral diplomacy,” through which Israel monitors and shapes regions outside its borders where its adversaries seek footholds.

So while Israel may not be deploying troops or openly taking sides, its fingerprints are present—through intelligence briefings, targeted cooperation with American defense circles, and strategic campaigns to frame the Venezuelan regime as part of a wider Iranian–Chinese proxy arc. This discreet synergy ensures that any confrontation with Venezuela doubles as a message to Tehran and Beijing: Israel and Washington move in lockstep when regimes friendly to their enemies gain ground in the Western Hemisphere.

Oops, we forgot, we’re not supposed to question Israel.

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad