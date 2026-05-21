The political hit job on Thomas Massie is a textbook case of how the establishment operates when a legislator refuses to bow to foreign interests. By flooding the airwaves with the blatantly fabricated narrative that he was a Democrat-aligned traitor, the lobby successfully distracted a complacent voting base, primarily boomers, from the reality of his record. Massie stood as the most consistent conservative in the chamber, yet the machinery of political warfare, fueled by massive, opaque infusions of cash from donors prioritizing Israel over our America, systematically dismantled his influence. It wasn't an electoral mandate; it was a hostile takeover of the representative process by those terrified of genuine accountability. The Epstein Class just won Kentucky’s 4th congressional district.

It’s impossible to overlook both the timing and intent behind these actions. By singling out and targeting the only Republican who boldly called for the release of the Epstein files, the political establishment managed to sideline a key figure challenging the status quo. It’s as clear as day; the Epstein class took out the only guy fighting for transparency surrounding the Epstein network. This wasn’t about policy differences or party loyalty—it was a calculated move to remove a vocal critic who stood in the way of ongoing cycles of violence and endless wars. With the main opposition now silenced, those in power have a clear path to continue prioritizing costly foreign interventions, at the expense of American sovereignty and financial stability. What we’re seeing is the ruthless efficiency of a system that rewards unquestioning loyalty and swiftly eliminates anyone who insists on transparency and accountability in government.

When the desperate claim that Massie was voting with Democrats fell flat (Massie voted with Republicans 91% of the time), the political machine got creative and dredged up a scandal so flimsy that only an indoctrinated Fox News watching boomer could buy it, accusing Massie of some shadowy romantic indiscretion with a former girlfriend. Of course, it was complete nonsense, but since when has the truth ever slowed down a good smear campaign? I know the playbook because I’ve seen it firsthand. When I ran for office, they threw the same mud at me. They broke spending records, twisted facts, and did everything they could, short of murder, to keep anyone honest out of their exclusive club. And trust me, it really is a club, and you aren’t in it.

Tuesday was a sad day for our nation, but I believe the defeat will ignite a new effort to defeat the snakes and lizards of the swamp. We shall never give up. As Sam Adams once said, “It does not take a majority to prevail… but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.”

If you’ve not done so already, watch our most recent interview with Ryan Dawson. We discuss the true nature of the Iran war and then there’s a deep discussion about Ted Kaczynski, and I’m sure you’ll learn some things you did not know. Click the button to watch.

Ryan Dawson on TTE

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq