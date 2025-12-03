Tune in at 10 a.m. CST NOW! to learn about the dangers of EMF and how to mitigate risk
Interview with John Coates of rfsafe.com
Click the button to watch. Feel free to ask questions in the chat, and we’ll do our best to have John address them. John is the founder of rfsafe.com and has been researching EMF for almost three decades. What you will learn could possibly save your life, and will definitely lead to improved health! Click the button below to watch the show.
Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.