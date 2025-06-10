You’ve all heard of Dr. Pierre Kory, and you probably know Scott Marsland. Scott and Pierre are the founders of Leading Edge Clinic. However, do you know about the other amazing providers at the clinic? We’re going to get to know them tonight!

Leading Edge Clinic (LEC) has become a refuge for those seeking to escape the faltering allopathic medical system. They’re the world’s leading experts at treating ‘Spikopathy’ and COVID-19 vaccine injuries, but those treatment options are the tip of the iceberg. LEC is now offering adjunctive cancer treatment utilizing repurposed medications! A wide range of services, from basic general medicine visits to the treatment of complex medical conditions, is offered. Coming from a functional medicine, alternative treatment approach, LEC’s providers are helping people gain wellness where ‘the system’ is failing.

I’ve been asked to host and moderate the Leading Edge Clinic Podcast. I’m incredibly honored to be a part of Leading Edge Clinic and this new podcast.

In the first episode, we intend to learn more about the amazing providers. How did they find their way to Leading Edge Clinic? What is their specialty? What diseases do they treat? Examples of patient success stories and more!

Tune in by clicking the button below. I hope and pray that we don’t have any technical difficulties!

Leading Edge Clinic Podcast

Mark Bishofsky