Vaccine Injured to Recovery-A Follow-Up Conversation with Nick and Leslie
The Road to Recovery
Tonight, at 7:00 PM CST, Mark and Gunnar will have a follow-up conversation with friends of the show, Nick and Leslie. We’ll talk about the ever-changing world of ‘spikopathy’ and the new treatments that are helping people get their health back.
Mineral replacement, CDS, MMS, DMSO, LDSK, LDN, and much more!
If you’d like to watch, click the button below to be brought to our Rumble Channel. If you missed the livestream, this same link will bring you to the on-demand option. Leave your questions in the comments section, and we’ll do our best to get to them. Be free and stay healthy!
Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq
