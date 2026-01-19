Tonight, at 7:00 PM CST, Mark and Gunnar will have a follow-up conversation with friends of the show, Nick and Leslie. We’ll talk about the ever-changing world of ‘spikopathy’ and the new treatments that are helping people get their health back.

Mineral replacement, CDS, MMS, DMSO, LDSK, LDN, and much more!

If you’d like to watch, click the button below to be brought to our Rumble Channel. If you missed the livestream, this same link will bring you to the on-demand option. Leave your questions in the comments section, and we’ll do our best to get to them. Be free and stay healthy!

TTE-Spikopathy w/ Nick and Leslie

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq