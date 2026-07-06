Not a single study shows decreased mortality rates after the DTP vaccine. Multiple studies show a significantly increased overall mortality after the DTP jab.

A 2017 study published in a peer-reviewed journal by Elsevier, in collaboration with The Lancet, reported that infants who received the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) vaccine had a 10% higher mortality rate in the first six months of life compared to those who did not receive the vaccine. The study analyzed health records from a large population of African children.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Peter Aaby, is renowned for studying and promoting vaccines in Africa and has published over 400 studies. He established the Bandim Health Project in 1978, a health and demographic surveillance system, which he continues to direct.

Evidence of Increase in Mortality After the Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis Vaccine to Children Aged 6-35 Months in Guinea-Bissau

Stated clearly, the study showed that children who received the DTP injection were at least 10 times more likely to die in the first 6-months of life.

Take a look at the abstract.

The Bandim Health Project data out of Guinea-Bissau is the kind of evidence that should have triggered emergency hearings, pulled vaccines from the market, and launched criminal investigations. Instead, it was quietly published in 2017 and promptly ignored by every institution that claims to care about child mortality in the developing world.

While this particular jab may have decreased the incidence of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, it drastically increased susceptibility to many other lethal conditions. The risk far outweighs the benefits! So, is Bill Gates’ goal to decrease the number of children dying, or is it to decrease the world’s population? Well, let’s take a look at what Bill said in a 2010 TED Talk.

Bill, AKA, Kill Gates, has been the leading proponent of global vaccination initiatives, with significant influence over public health policies for children worldwide. Like the Rockefellers and Rothschilds, Bill is nothing but an evil, eugenics-loving globalist who treats the world like his own lab experiment. He should be hung in the public square for all to see.

While most developed countries have switched to the acellular pertussis version (DTaP) because it causes fewer fevers and local reactions, the older DTP jab is still given to millions of children in under-developed countries. To be clear, I don’t believe either injection is worth rolling the dice over. My children will never be injected with one of these poison darts ever again. Never! Not any of these damn poisons!

In December of 2017, attorney Aaron Siri, in collaboration with ICAN (The Informed Consent Action Network), sent a formal letter to UNICEF, with an attached copy of the study, and asked that UNICEF provide evidence that the DTP shot does in fact reduce overall mortality. In response, UNICEF ignored the 2017 study and pointed to a previous review, called the SAGE Review, that occurred three years earlier, that identified 16 studies comparing death rates between children receiving DTP and children not receiving DTP, and a majority of these 16 studies found that the DTP increases mortality. One of the studies included in the SAGE Review showed that children who received the DTP jab were between 54% and 1,119% more likely to die compared to those who did not receive DTP! Can you believe it?

This research really hits home for me! In 2014, under pressure by my doctor, a member of the White Coat Cult, I submitted to being injected with the DTaP jab. My gut told me I shouldn’t get it, but both the doctor and the nurse wouldn’t let up. Within 20 minutes of leaving the doctor’s office, a rash began to appear all over my body and I started feeling extremely weak. My shoulder, at the location of the injection, was terribly sore. I had flu-like symptoms for days and the rash worsened. This rash turned into psoriasis, an auto-immune disease, which effects the skin and vascular tissue. Time went on, and in 2017, while at a dermatology appointment to address the worsening psoriasis, the dermatologist told me that research indicates that people with psoriasis are at a much higher risk of having a heart attack than the rest of the population. Low and behold, I had a heart attack a couple of weeks later, and I’m lucky to be alive. I had a 100% blockage in one of my coronary arteries. I knew, as I was being wheeled out of my house by EMS, that it was basically a coin flip if I’d survive. I remember saying goodbye to my 6-year-old son and wondering if he’d ever see me alive again. Thank God I survived. They almost got me! Don’t let them get you or your children!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq