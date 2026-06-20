Vax Mandates are Tools for Bullies-Stolen Liberty!
List of exemption options for every state
Below is the complete list of vaccine requirements for children to attend public and private schools in every state. This is a ranked list, with the strictest states first. The states with the strictest requirements allow only medical exemptions, but keep in mind that obtaining one is extremely difficult. In my experience helping people get medical exemptions in New York, most are rejected, forcing parents to make that dire decision: vaccinate or homeschool (the list of homeschooling requirements is at the bottom of this article). I have no doubt that the ‘powers that shouldn’t be’ will continue advancing more legislation, making it more and more difficult for unvaccinated children to attend school. When the time comes that even homeschooled children must be injected, it’ll be time to leave the country. I happen to live in Wisconsin, which is one of the most ‘free’ states when it comes to school vax mandates. We recently moved out of Minnesota, a state where in every legislative session, the leftists bring a bill that would eliminate all exemptions, for all children, including homeschooled children. I fear that one day that law will pass.
How “strictness” is ranked
I’m ranking states from most to least strict based on what exemptions they allow:
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Only medical exemptions → strictest
Medical + religious exemptions
Medical + religious + personal belief/non‑medical exemptions → least strict
Most states require the ACIP/CDC childhood schedule (MMR, DTaP/Tdap, polio, varicella, Hep B, etc.) for K–12 and childcare, with minor variations essentially. These requirements almost always apply to both public and private schools, unless noted.
Tier 1 – Only medical exemptions (strictest)
These states do not allow new religious or personal belief exemptions for K–12:
California
Schools: Public and private K–12 and childcare follow state immunization schedule.
Exemptions: Medical only.
Private vs public: Same requirements.
Maine
Schools: Public and private K–12 and childcare.
Exemptions: Medical only (religious and philosophical repealed).
Private vs public: Same requirements.
New York
Schools: Public and private K–12 and childcare.
Exemptions: Medical only (religious repealed).
Private vs public: Same requirements.
West Virginia
Schools: Public and private K–12 and childcare.
Exemptions: Medical only.
Private vs public: Same requirements.
Tier 2 – Medical + religious exemptions (no personal belief)
These states allow medical and religious exemptions, but no general personal/philosophical exemption:
Alabama
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Maryland
Massachusetts
Minnesota (religious only for K–12; personal belief only for childcare if center allows)
Mississippi
Montana
Nebraska (medical + religious + personal belief for childcare only)
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
North Carolina
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
District of Columbia (medical + religious; personal belief only for HPV)
Wyoming
For all of the above:
Schools: Requirements apply to public and private K–12 and usually childcare.
Exemptions: Medical + religious (with noted childcare/HPV nuances).
Private vs public: Same immunization rules; exemptions apply similarly unless specifically limited (e.g., HPV‑only personal belief in DC, childcare‑only personal belief in some states).
Tier 3 – Medical + religious + personal belief/non‑medical exemptions (least strict)
These states allow medical, religious, and personal belief/non‑medical exemptions for K–12 (or broadly):
Alaska
Arizona (religious: childcare only; personal belief: K–12 only)
Arkansas
Colorado (religious + personal belief combined as “nonmedical”)
Louisiana
Michigan
Missouri (personal belief: childcare only)
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia (personal belief allowed for HPV only)
Washington (medical + religious + personal belief; personal belief not allowed for MMR)
Wisconsin
For these:
Schools: Requirements apply to public and private K–12 and childcare.
Exemptions: Medical + religious + some form of personal/non‑medical exemption (sometimes limited to certain vaccines or childcare).
Private vs public: Same vaccine requirements; exemption categories generally apply to both, with specific carve‑outs (HPV‑only, childcare‑only, etc.).
Big picture on private vs public schools
Most states: School vaccine laws explicitly cover both public and private schools, as well as licensed childcare.
Differences are usually not in the vaccine list itself, but in:
How exemptions are processed (forms, counseling, renewal frequency).
Whether certain personal‑belief exemptions apply only to childcare or to specific vaccines (HPV, MMR).
States where homeschoolers are clearly covered by school vaccine laws
These states say, in one way or another, that homeschool students must meet the same immunization requirements as school‑attending kids:
States that require homeschool parents to submit proof of immunization/exemption
Minnesota
North Dakota
Pennsylvania
Tennessee
States that require homeschoolers to be immunized but usually don’t require proof to be submitted
Colorado
Illinois
Indiana
Kansas
Kentucky
Montana
New Mexico
North Carolina
Texas
Virginia
Wyoming
States where some homeschool options do trigger vaccine requirements
Alaska
Florida
Iowa
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Michigan
Nebraska
Washington
In these “mixed‑option” states, whether vaccines are required can depend on how you legally register your homeschool (e.g., as a private school, under an umbrella school, or via district oversight).
States where homeschoolers are generally not subject to school vaccine requirements
In these states, school immunization statutes usually apply to public/private schools and daycare, not to homeschools:
Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota (for some options), Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Even here, a homeschooled child may still have to show proof of immunization if they:
Enroll part‑time in public school classes,
Join school sports or extracurriculars, or
Use certain district or charter programs.
Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad, Esq
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Very good information.
https://forms.mgcs.gov.on.ca/en/dataset/014-4897-64