Below is the complete list of vaccine requirements for children to attend public and private schools in every state. This is a ranked list, with the strictest states first. The states with the strictest requirements allow only medical exemptions, but keep in mind that obtaining one is extremely difficult. In my experience helping people get medical exemptions in New York, most are rejected, forcing parents to make that dire decision: vaccinate or homeschool (the list of homeschooling requirements is at the bottom of this article). I have no doubt that the ‘powers that shouldn’t be’ will continue advancing more legislation, making it more and more difficult for unvaccinated children to attend school. When the time comes that even homeschooled children must be injected, it’ll be time to leave the country. I happen to live in Wisconsin, which is one of the most ‘free’ states when it comes to school vax mandates. We recently moved out of Minnesota, a state where in every legislative session, the leftists bring a bill that would eliminate all exemptions, for all children, including homeschooled children. I fear that one day that law will pass.

How “strictness” is ranked

I’m ranking states from most to least strict based on what exemptions they allow:

Only medical exemptions → strictest Medical + religious exemptions Medical + religious + personal belief/non‑medical exemptions → least strict

Most states require the ACIP/CDC childhood schedule (MMR, DTaP/Tdap, polio, varicella, Hep B, etc.) for K–12 and childcare, with minor variations essentially. These requirements almost always apply to both public and private schools, unless noted.

Tier 1 – Only medical exemptions (strictest)

These states do not allow new religious or personal belief exemptions for K–12:

California Schools: Public and private K–12 and childcare follow state immunization schedule. Exemptions: Medical only. Private vs public: Same requirements.

Maine Schools: Public and private K–12 and childcare. Exemptions: Medical only (religious and philosophical repealed). Private vs public: Same requirements.

New York Schools: Public and private K–12 and childcare. Exemptions: Medical only (religious repealed). Private vs public: Same requirements.

West Virginia Schools: Public and private K–12 and childcare. Exemptions: Medical only. Private vs public: Same requirements.



Tier 2 – Medical + religious exemptions (no personal belief)

These states allow medical and religious exemptions, but no general personal/philosophical exemption:

Alabama

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota (religious only for K–12; personal belief only for childcare if center allows)

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska (medical + religious + personal belief for childcare only)

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

District of Columbia (medical + religious; personal belief only for HPV)

Wyoming

For all of the above:

Schools: Requirements apply to public and private K–12 and usually childcare.

Exemptions: Medical + religious (with noted childcare/HPV nuances).

Private vs public: Same immunization rules; exemptions apply similarly unless specifically limited (e.g., HPV‑only personal belief in DC, childcare‑only personal belief in some states).

Tier 3 – Medical + religious + personal belief/non‑medical exemptions (least strict)

These states allow medical, religious, and personal belief/non‑medical exemptions for K–12 (or broadly):

Alaska

Arizona (religious: childcare only; personal belief: K–12 only)

Arkansas

Colorado (religious + personal belief combined as “nonmedical”)

Louisiana

Michigan

Missouri (personal belief: childcare only)

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia (personal belief allowed for HPV only)

Washington (medical + religious + personal belief; personal belief not allowed for MMR)

Wisconsin

For these:

Schools: Requirements apply to public and private K–12 and childcare.

Exemptions: Medical + religious + some form of personal/non‑medical exemption (sometimes limited to certain vaccines or childcare).

Private vs public: Same vaccine requirements; exemption categories generally apply to both, with specific carve‑outs (HPV‑only, childcare‑only, etc.).

Big picture on private vs public schools

Most states: School vaccine laws explicitly cover both public and private schools, as well as licensed childcare.

Differences are usually not in the vaccine list itself, but in: How exemptions are processed (forms, counseling, renewal frequency). Whether certain personal‑belief exemptions apply only to childcare or to specific vaccines (HPV, MMR).



States where homeschoolers are clearly covered by school vaccine laws

These states say, in one way or another, that homeschool students must meet the same immunization requirements as school‑attending kids:

States that require homeschool parents to submit proof of immunization/exemption Minnesota North Dakota Pennsylvania Tennessee

States that require homeschoolers to be immunized but usually don’t require proof to be submitted Colorado Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Montana New Mexico North Carolina Texas Virginia Wyoming

States where some homeschool options do trigger vaccine requirements Alaska Florida Iowa Louisiana Maine Maryland Michigan Nebraska Washington



In these “mixed‑option” states, whether vaccines are required can depend on how you legally register your homeschool (e.g., as a private school, under an umbrella school, or via district oversight).

States where homeschoolers are generally not subject to school vaccine requirements

In these states, school immunization statutes usually apply to public/private schools and daycare, not to homeschools:

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota (for some options), Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Even here, a homeschooled child may still have to show proof of immunization if they:

Enroll part‑time in public school classes,

Join school sports or extracurriculars, or

Use certain district or charter programs.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad, Esq