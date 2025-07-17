Voices of the Vaccine Injured
Recent interview with three people suffering the consequences of Spike Proteins
Most of you are probably aware that I work with Dr. Pierre Kory at the Leading Edge Clinic. I’ve been asked to host/moderate their podcasts; what an honor.
I recently interviewed three patients who are suffering from ‘Spikopathy.’ Two patients took the J&J injection, and one is suffering from long haul. All three were bedridden until they received treatment with Leading Edge Clinic. These are incredible stories of successfully treating extremely complex medical conditions. I applaud Kristine, Abby, and Brook for their courage in coming on the show and sharing their stories.
Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!
Mark & Gunnar
Thanks for having 2 people on injured by the J&J covid shots. As the majority of information and attention has focused on modRNA injury, the J&J injured are out there too.
Friend in breast cancer remission for years went into turbo cancer that metastasized into the lungs. Greatfully caught early as she insisted on scans - oncologist was very dismissive but gave into her request as friend knew something was wrong. PET scan initially clear, 3 months later stage 4 metastasized.