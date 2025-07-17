Most of you are probably aware that I work with Dr. Pierre Kory at the Leading Edge Clinic. I’ve been asked to host/moderate their podcasts; what an honor.

I recently interviewed three patients who are suffering from ‘Spikopathy.’ Two patients took the J&J injection, and one is suffering from long haul. All three were bedridden until they received treatment with Leading Edge Clinic. These are incredible stories of successfully treating extremely complex medical conditions. I applaud Kristine, Abby, and Brook for their courage in coming on the show and sharing their stories.

You can watch this informative episode by clicking the button below.

Leading Edge-Patient Roundtable

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark & Gunnar