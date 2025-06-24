We have been warning of this moment. A catastrophic escalation that will lead to regional blowback and necessitate further US military engagement, including participation in regime change. The best-case scenario plays out like Libya, with very little American effort expended to topple Gaddafi. Worst case scenario is boots on the ground, all-out war like Iraq and Afghanistan. Let’s remember, the US is now on the LAST country to topple from Project for the New American Century’s kill list, leaked by General Wesley Clark two decades ago “7 countries in 5 years”, and well behind schedule as we see the accelerated desperation. This attack was not in response to the current status of Iran’s nuclear enrichment; it was a moment of opportunity seized by Israeli intelligence on the susceptible US President Trump - just like the intelligence community orchestrated the Covid19 response through an unsuspecting Trump (or willing participant?)

The US has been tricked, by Bibi Netanyahu, into several disastrous wars, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, etc. Bibi and Israeli intelligence fabricate evidence to convince our beholden officials to spill our blood and treasure pursuant to an ancient colonial conquest rooted in self-serving interpretations of scripture. Bibi has been selling the Iran war for over 30 years, claiming that Iran is just moments away from a nuclear weapon and suggesting their intent to immediately strike once the bomb was ready – these are lies just like Bibi and Israeli intelligence lied about yellow cake and anthrax to sway public opinion in favor of the Iraq War 2.0. The truth is, as we’ve seen, if Iran wanted to obliterate Israel it could have already – it currently possesses sufficient military batteries to end Tel Aviv and parts of Jerusalem. Iran won’t nuke Israel because, to them, Israel is Palestine, the home of the Dome of the Rock, Al Aqsa Mosque, and a great deal of Christian holy sites, which Muslims largely revere in the region. Iran won’t nuke Palestine because it’s trying to save Palestine.

There’s legitimate debate as to whether Iran should pursue a nuclear weapon in light of their hostile neighbors, Saudi Arabia and Israel. Nobody questions why North Korea or Pakistan developed a weapons program, is Iran any less entitled? Ukraine gave up nukes in the 90s, that didn’t work out well for them, perhaps? Many pro-peace voices are now suggesting Iran pursue a weapon as a deterrent and matter of self-preservation. Afterall, Israel itself has a secret nuclear weapons program, and unlike Iran which is monitored by the UN’s IAEA, Israel’s program has never been inspected. Instead, Israel assassinated the Kennedys to prevent our interference with their nuke program at Dimona and also stole nuclear triggers from the US via Arnon Milchan, the producer of Fight Club and Israeli citizen (The US does not have an expedition treaty with Israel). Iran is not a threat to the US because it’s military is incapable of striking this distance. There is no such thing as “Iranian Sleeper Cells”, sorry, but that’s just regurgitated al-Qaeda BS; however, there is a threat of CIA/Mossad false flags on US soil, again. The real nuclear threat comes from Israel’s “Samson Option”, which literally points nukes at ally and adversary alike, Israel’s very own Armageddon dead hand in case their kamikaze mission fails.

The volley between the US and Iran is just the initial wave, dipping the toes of the American public before full immersion. Despite Trump’s most recent ceasefire announcement, this will not be the end, Iran’s nuke program was not damaged in any meaningful way. Iran is said to have provided forewarning to the US prior to striking the Al-Udeid base in Qatar. The US tactic, however, is to feign diplomacy while planning and executing attack missions. Even if the Iran response is limited in scope, the Deep State and Mossad could pull another Syrian style false flag gas attack. Trump will parade this around like Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” – but we know this is not where it ends. Bibi will pull us back in.

We already have boots on the ground and we’re easier targets than Israel.

This was never about nuclear weapons, it was always about regime change. Just like the 1953 CIA coup of Iran, we have been assisting Israel to control the region, an effort called Greater Israel, and with it comes the Belt & Road initiative, the Third Temple, and unfettered Western access to Iranian oil fields. This is just another chapter in the CIA/Mossad’s laughably long list of countries toppled via coup. Iranians don’t want dead Americans – if they did then why is Netanyahu claiming that Iranians need liberation? Netanyahu himself says this is a war with the Iranian regime, not the people, the people are not evil, and maybe the regime is hostile in response to our shenanigans during the reign of Shah Pahlavi.

Even Fox news now is toning down the rhetoric by accurately citing Iranian protest signs and chants "Down with America." The other chant, “Death to America”, is correctly understood as the desire to end the American-Zionist regime, much like they ended the Iranian-Zionist monarchy when they ousted the Shah. The son of Shah Pahlavi is the current puppet in line for a seat at the new regime if the Ayatollah is removed, but just like Venezuela’s puppet President Juan Guaidó was rejected by the people, the Iranians similarly reject the bondage of monarchy and are rallying behind the greater Persian empire of people, a true nationwide support of the current Iranian government, spurred again by western aggression.

Do we live in a theocracy?

Do we have a secular foreign government?

Think about this - why did Trump bomb Iran? Did he do it for American interests? To advance the dollar? Or - is he following an Abrahamic worldview, one where Biblical theology reigns, one where the world is destroyed by fire, one where Jesus returns to slay the Synagogue of Satan and non-believers alike. Whose version of theology ought to steer our American ship? I would advocate that no theology steers the ship, otherwise we’d be a theocracy, like we are right now. We have a President who prays at the grave of Rabbi Shneerson, the Chabad Messiah. Trump sells a bible but does not attend church. He has around him Evangelical and Jewish Zionists that are working in concert to rebuild the Third Temple, where the Jewish King is throned according to messianic Judaism, and then where Jesus comes to slay that Jewish King, called the anti-Christ by Christian Zionists. Like Max Blumenthal has pointed out many times, they’re building a stadium whereby they line-up to murder each other. This is a correct and literal understanding of the conflict between Jewish messianism and the Second Coming of Jesus.

On our show The Truth Expedition, we’ve had the honor of interviewing many experts on these topics, James Corbett on 9/11 and CIA coups, Ryan Dawson on Israel stealing nukes and killing the Kennedys, Adam King on his view of Jewish Messianism and pro-Zionist Settlements, Pastors Chuck Baldwin and Rick Wiles on the wrong teaching of Christian Zionism, and Rabbi Feldman from Neturei Karta. The American people are not required to participate in the biblical conquest of Greater Israel. No where in the Torah, according to ancient Jewish tradition, does it create an everlasting land deed to the Jewish people, especially not one with a clause to justify genocide. Please explore these concepts deeper and understand that many of our Christian brethren have been misled by the State of Israel through the churches and pastors like John Hagee, Jerry Falwell, and Amir Tsarfati. Some pastors are behaving more like pro-war correspondents rather than preaching the gospel and calling for peace.

Who is more dangerous to the US? Iran, or The Deep State? The same Deep State that unleashed Covid, killed the Kennedys, lied about every war (except this one?). Who is more dangerous to Trump – Iran across the negotiating table? Or the same Deep State that is potentially behind the two assassination attempts on his life? Who is more dangerous to the American people?

Listen to the experts like John Mearsheimer, Jeffrey Sachs, and Scott Ritter; listen to alternative media like Breaking Points, or Judge Napolitano; read foreign press like Al Jazeera, Press TV, and Times of Israel.

Iran, which means “Land of the Aryans”, is an ancient, beautiful, advanced, and peaceful society. They should be respected and protected.

Please - Pray for Peace – and ask your politicians for the same. Support Thomas Massie!

We want Truth and we want PEACE.

Mark Bishofsky & Gunnar Balstad, Esq.