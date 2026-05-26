In MN, a 3rd party candidate must get 2000 valid signatures to even get on the ballot for a statewide race. This means they need to collect around 2500, because the Uniparty in control will, no doubt, eliminate as many as they can. This is not easy task and the fact that they need to do this helps maintain the oligarchy.

We could really use your help. I’m working to help Rebecca Whiting, a candidate I truly believe in, get on the ballot for the US Senate race in Minnesota. I know it can feel discouraging—our political system so often feels broken, and it’s easy to think that real change isn’t possible. But if we want to disrupt the so-called “uniparty” and make space for new voices, we have to start somewhere, even if the odds seem long for any third-party candidate.

It’s not just about winning this time. If Rebecca can earn just 5% of the vote, her party would achieve major party status, making it so much easier to get on the ballot in the future—no more exhausting petition drives. I understand how frustrating this process can be, but your support now could lay the groundwork for real change down the road.

If you’re willing to help, I will send you a petition sheet that will allow 5 signatures. Can you help us get just 5 signatures? You would then just put that sheet in an envelope and send to the candidate, or I could come pick them up if...or we’ll figure something out. If you have questions about Rebecca, let me know in the comments.

Here’s the ask: If you’re a MN resident, download this file, get 5 Minnesotans to sign, place in an envelope and send to:

Whiting Campaign

9099 Walnut Road SE,

Bemidji, MN 56601

Click the button for more detailed instructions!

Rebecca Whiting Petition Instructions

Click the button for the petition file!

Whiting Petition File

Rebecca is the real deal!

Rebecca's Campaign Website

So that I can track potential numbers, please post ‘Helping’ in the comments!

I would even be willing to drive and pick up the sheets if the drive isn’t outrageously far. Let’s unite to help a real, authentic person get on the ballot!

Thank you so very much!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad