Here’s an uncomfortable truth: legitimate government doesn’t exist. The belief in “authority”—that some people have the moral right to rule over others—is humanity’s most dangerous and persistent superstition. It’s right up there with bloodletting, mercury treatments, and vaccine religion, except we somehow haven’t outgrown it yet.

Government, at its core, is a malignant force—a cancer on human civilization. Strip away the flags, anthems, and carefully choreographed ceremonies, and what remains? An institution whose primary outputs are death and destruction, dressed up in patriotic rhetoric and bureaucratic language. This isn’t hyperbole or edgy political posturing. Look at the historical record: the vast majority of death, destruction, and organized violence in human history has been committed not by individual criminals or rogue actors, but by governments operating under the banner of law, order, and national interest. Governments don’t prevent violence; they monopolize it, industrialize it, and then convince their citizens it’s for their own good.

Let me state this as plainly as possible: our government is absolutely, thoroughly, and spectacularly corrupt. Both the Republican and Democrat parties are one and the same; two wings of the same predatory bird, if you will. Yes, the term “uniparty” has become cliché, trotted out so often it’s practically lost its punch. But clichés become clichés for a reason: they’re true. This isn’t some recent development, either. Corruption hasn’t just crept in during the last administration or two; it’s been meticulously embedded in the machinery of government for over a century, possibly much longer. We’re talking generational rot here, not a recent infection.

I used to be one of those starry-eyed patriots who genuinely loved and trusted our Constitution. I’d get misty-eyed reading the Federalist Papers and the Declaration of Independence, convinced that our founding document was this impenetrable fortress against tyranny. Turns out, I was adorably naive. The Constitution, for all its brilliant architecture and soaring rhetoric, has proven itself remarkably powerless to actually limit authoritarian control when the people tasked with upholding it simply don’t. Current events make this painfully, embarrassingly obvious. Our constitutional rights are being violated every day while lawyers debate what simple words mean and judges invent legal justifications for whatever the government wants to do.

Seriously, how else can any rational person interpret what we’re witnessing? At what point do we stop pretending the system is “broken” and acknowledge that it’s working exactly as designed—just not for us?

Examples of various clandestine government operations and fraud

Psychological, Mind‑Control & Behavior Manipulation Programs

MK‑ULTRA (1953‑1973) – CIA experiments using LSD, hypnosis, and sensory deprivation on unwitting subjects to explore mind control.

MK‑SEARCH / MK‑OFTEN / MK‑NAOMI – Successor projects extending into behavioral pharmacology, biological agents, and occult psychological manipulation.

Operation MIDNIGHT CLIMAX – Brothel‑based surveillance sites in San Francisco & NYC where CIA agents dosed citizens with LSD to observe reactions.

BLUEBIRD / ARTICHOKE – Early‑era mind‑interrogation programs focusing on memory erasure and suggestibility techniques.

Project CHATTER (U.S. Navy) – Parallel psychochemical interrogation program predating MK‑ULTRA.

COINTELPRO (1956‑1971) – FBI’s illegal domestic spying & disruption campaign against civil rights leaders, anti‑war organizers, and journalists.

Operation CHAOS – CIA domestic surveillance of anti‑war and dissident movements, despite prohibitions on domestic activity.

Media Control & Disinformation

Operation MOCKINGBIRD (1950s–1970s) – CIA infiltration of newspapers, television, and cultural institutions to steer public perception and suppress inconvenient narratives.

Embedded Media Programs in Iraq & Afghanistan – Pentagon‑coordinated journalists placed with military units to produce curated “front‑line” content.

Psychological Operations (PSYOP) within U.S. borders – Documented in the 2009 “Synectics” contracts and the Pentagon’s social‑media manipulation programs for “narrative control.”

Covert Wars, False Flags & Engineered Conflicts

Operation GLADIO (NATO / CIA) – European “stay‑behind” networks conducting assassinations and terror attacks blamed on leftist groups (“Strategy of Tension”).

Gulf of Tonkin Incident (1964) – Fabricated or grossly exaggerated naval attack used to justify full‑scale U.S. entry into Vietnam.

Operation NORTHWOODS (1962) – Joint Chiefs’ proposal to stage terrorist attacks on U.S. soil and blame Cuba; rejected by JFK but documented.

Operation CYCLONE (1979–1989) – CIA arming of Afghan mujahideen and fostering of radical Wahhabi networks that later evolved into al‑Qaeda.

Iran‑Contra (1980s) – Secret sale of arms to Iran to fund Nicaraguan Contras, circumventing Congress.

Operation AJAX (1953) – CIA‑MI6 coup ousting Iran’s Mossadegh to protect oil interests.

Operation PBSUCCESS (1954) – CIA overthrow of Guatemala’s elected president, Arbenz, in favor of United Fruit Company interests.

Allowing Pearl Harbor? – Intelligence intercepts and decoded Japanese transmissions indicated foreknowledge; some historians allege calculated non‑intervention to unify the U.S. for war.

Bay of Pigs Invasion (1961) – Covert CIA attempt to overthrow Castro, coupled with internal deception against the Kennedy administration.

Phoenix Program (Vietnam War) – CIA‑run assassination and interrogation campaign targeting Vietcong infrastructures, often involving torture.

Iraq WMD Narrative (2001‑2003) – Deliberate falsification of intelligence to justify invasion, as admitted by multiple insiders.

Syria “moderate rebels” funding (2011‑present) – U.S. and Gulf money covertly fueling extremists rebranded as “freedom fighters.”

Financial & Economic Manipulation

“Unaccounted for” Pentagon Funds – Donald Rumsfeld admitted on Sept 10, 2001, that $2.3 trillion in DOD transactions were untraceable; similar GAO findings recur regularly. Catherine Austin Fitts has discovered as much as $20 tillion in unaccounted funds.

Iran‑Contra money‑laundering networks – Cocaine trafficking proceeds laundered through U.S. banks for covert operations.

CIA‑linked Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) – Used for covert funding, narcotics money laundering, and terrorism financing before its collapse in 1991.

Nugan Hand Bank (Australia) – Intelligence front laundering heroin profits tied to Southeast Asian covert wars.

Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF) – Semi‑secret Treasury slush fund historically used for off‑book foreign interventions.

2008 Financial Crisis bailouts – Trillions quietly distributed by the Federal Reserve to domestic and foreign banks, largely unaccounted for in public auditing.

F‑35 accounting black holes / defense contractor kickbacks – Trillions of taxpayer dollars absorbed by “budget‑classified” programs without oversight.

Biological & Environmental Programs

Operation SEA‑SPRAY (1950) – U.S. Navy bioweapon experiment releasing Serratia marcescens over San Francisco to study dispersion.

Operation BIG BUZZ / DEW / SHAD – Tests releasing mosquitoes and experimental aerosols on U.S. populations.

Fort Detrick Biological Programs – Dual‑use pathogen research under classified defense umbrellas.

Project 112 / SHAD – 1960s biological and chemical agent tests on service members without consent.

COVID‑era “gain‑of‑function” funding – NIH/NIAID‑tied research routed through EcoHealth Alliance to Wuhan Institute, potentially circumventing legal restrictions.

Clandestine Influence, Regime Change & Population Control

Operation MONGOOSE (1961–1963) – Covert plans to remove Castro, including sabotage and assassination proposals.

Operation CONDOR (1970s–1980s) – Coordinated right‑wing Latin American dictatorships executing dissidents with U.S. intelligence support.

Depopulation Policy Memorandum 200 (Henry Kissinger, 1974) – Classified document identifying population growth abroad as a national security threat.

Cambridge Analytica & behavioral microtargeting – Data‑mining, personality profiling, and psychological operation techniques applied to civilian populations.

Social‑media censorship partnerships (2016–present) – U.S. agencies coordinating with major tech companies to shape narratives under “misinformation” policing.

Domestic Power Consolidation and Deception

9/11 intelligence failures / stand‑down anomalies – NORAD drills, insider trading, and foreknowledge questions never fully explained.

Patriot Act (2001) – Institutionalized domestic surveillance justified by terror panic.

FISA court abuses & mass collection (PRISM / XKEYSCORE) – Snowden‑revealed NSA programs vacuuming data on global citizens.

January 6 infiltration and provocateur allegations – Accusations of federal agent involvement in escalation dynamics.

COVID‑era public‑health manipulation – Coordinated censorship, suppression of early treatments, and falsified safety narratives.

But sure, trust the government. Realize that these evil and clandestine operations weren’t orchestrated by democrats or republicans. Both parties endorsed this bullshit! These are the ‘operations’ we’re aware of. I dare you to imagine what else they have been, and are still doing.

STOP PLAYING THE OLD DIVIDE AND CONQUER GAME: TEAM RED VS. TEAM BLUE

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq