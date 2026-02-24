According to most AI engines, Q is described this way:

“The Q movement—commonly known as QAnon—is a conspiracy theory–driven political movement that began in 2017 when an anonymous figure called “Q” started posting cryptic messages on forums like 4chan. Followers believe, without evidence, that a secret cabal of powerful elites is engaged in sinister activities and that a government insider is revealing hidden truths about an impending reckoning.”

I’d say this description is pretty accurate, but they leave out the fact that there really is a cabal of powerful elites engaged in sinister activities. In our opinion at TTE, there is NOT a government insider revealing hidden truths about the impending reckoning.

For reference, Q refers to the anonymous poster or posters providing cryptic messages online, while QAnon refers to the movement formed around following and interpreting those messages.

The whole Q thing had all the makings of a classic psychological operation—definitely more puppet master than people power. The best psyops scoop up real frustration and steer it somewhere harmless, and Q did that with style. Suddenly, thousands of people who sensed something was off in the world were convinced that a secret team of government good guys was handling it for them. No need to protest, organize, or dig for the truth—just kick back, grab the popcorn, and “trust the plan.” That catchy slogan was like a lullaby for dissent, tucking a whole movement in for a nice, long nap.

So, who cooked up the Q movement? All signs point to folks with a background in intelligence and military psychological operations—maybe with some big-data contractors thrown in for good measure. Sorry, but this wasn’t the handiwork of a few bored hackers on a message board. The timing, the emotional hooks, the perfect cross-platform rollouts—it all screams “professional production.” Q’s mysterious “drops” weren’t just cryptic for show; they followed playbooks straight out of psychological warfare manuals, using tricks like teasing secret knowledge and keeping people guessing just enough to keep them hooked. Let’s be real: this wasn’t some lone digital Robin Hood. This was a full-blown mind-bending operation, complete with all the bells and whistles.

The timing also fits neatly into the global agenda of social control. Around 2017, the establishment faced an unprecedented crisis of legitimacy after WikiLeaks, the DNC email leaks, and the populist upsurge across the West. The deep state didn’t need to suppress these movements through censorship alone — it needed to domesticate them. QAnon did exactly that. It pacified genuine researchers by promising mass arrests that never came, flooded the information space with unverifiable claims, and discredited legitimate alternative inquiry by association. By lumping every independent journalist or government skeptic into the “Q” bucket, the system successfully stigmatized dissent.

So while there’s no single named creator publicly acknowledged, the structure bears unmistakable resemblance to controlled psychological operations run by Western intelligence services and their contractors — think of outfits like the CIA’s old Operation Mockingbird or more recent social‑narrative programs under DARPA and GCHQ. Q wasn’t a grassroots rebellion; it was perception management—an incredibly clever containment mechanism, crafted to turn potential revolutionaries into spectators. The real “plan” was never to save the Republic, but to keep you waiting while they fortified the walls.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq