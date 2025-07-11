You can tune in to this live broadcast by clicking the button below. The show will start at 7:00 PM CST tonight, July 11th, 2025.

Adam Green on TTE

Adam serves as the host of "Know More News," a thought-provoking program available on platforms like Rumble and BitChute. With years of dedicated research into the intricacies of Zionism and Abrahamic eschatology, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge that offers deep insights into these complex subjects. We invite you to join us for an engaging discussion! If you have questions or topics you’d like us to cover, please feel free to share them in the comments section, and we will make every effort to address them during the show.

The episode will be available to view on demand shortly after its completion on our Rumble channel.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad