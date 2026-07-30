The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
5h

"The lying AI machine then went on to admit that medical journals can’t be trusted and that there is indeed a massive profit motive to continue the use of industrial seed oils. "

Referenced journal articles supporting this AI assertion that is a lying lie.

Olive oil is a "good seed oil" of the monounsaturated kind?

Canola is a cooking oil of the combination of bad LDL and good HDL, but it does have a higher smoke point for higher heat cooking,.

"Benefits of canola oil

Canola oil contains vitamins E and K and is one of the more budget-friendly options on grocery store shelves. This classic cooking oil also has a heart-healthy fat profile. Made of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, Waide says it "helps to lower LDLs, the bad cholesterol," which in turn "helps to lower total cholesterol." Eating foods high in saturated fats, like butter or red meat, leads to the creation of LDL cholesterol. According to the American Heart Association, LDL can stick in your arteries, increasing your risk for heart disease or stroke. "

https://health.yahoo.com/wellness/nutrition/healthy-eating/articles/canola-oil-vs-olive-oil-113800235.html

Are we confused yet?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Bishofsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture