What does a person do when they wake up at 3:30 AM for a shift at work, and then get canceled for that shift and don’t have to work? Well, you contemplate seed oils and start writing, LOL. Normal, right?

First, we have to keep in mind that sickness drives massive profits for the oligarchs; when I say massive, I mean incredibly huge profits. The global healthcare market hit roughly $12 trillion in 2024. That’s not healthcare; that’s sickcare. The incentives are perverse: a cured patient is a lost customer. The US “healthcare” system alone is a $4.8 trillion annual machine; nearly 18% of GDP. No other developed nation even comes close as a percentage of its economy. Merica, hell yeah! When you are able to visualize what’s going on behind the scenes, and who is actually controlling the puppet strings (Gates, Rockefellers, Rothschilds, Epstein class, etc), you can clearly understand that you are just much easier to control when you are sick and dumb, so of course, they’re doing all they can to keep us that way.

The ADHD medication market alone is worth $20 billion/year and growing. Stimulant prescriptions for children have risen dramatically over the past two decades. “Hey, your kid can’t sit still while corralled in our sheep stables (public schools)! Give him some speed…these amphetamines will fix the problem…no, don’t consider diet as a problem, give him some Twinkies, and when he becomes obese, we have a pill for that, too!” Morons!

Industrial Seed Oils

The initial and sole use of seed oils such as cottonseed, soybean, canola, corn, and sunflower was as industrial lubricants. Nobody in their right mind would have thought, “Let’s try and eat this shit.” No, it wasn’t people in their right mind; it was an extension of the psychopathic ruling class that came up with that brilliant idea, first for profit, and then for sickness. To bring this nasty sludge to your dinner plate, these oils must undergo a massive chemical transformation using hydrogenation. This process could turn liquid oils into solid fats at room temperature. Procter & Gamble, seeing a market opportunity, applied hydrogenation to cottonseed oil in 1907, creating a solid fat that resembled lard. They marketed it as Crisco (crystallized cottonseed oil) in 1911, promoting it as a modern, economical, and healthier alternative to animal fats. Healthier? My ass! I call my generation the ‘Crisco Kids.’ Crisco’s success in the 1910s–1920s established seed oils in American kitchens.

By the mid-20th century, the American Heart Association’s 1961 recommendation to replace saturated fats with polyunsaturated vegetable oils, driven by the “lipid hypothesis” linking saturated fat to heart disease, accelerated their use. This policy was adopted nationally in 1980 and influenced diets worldwide. But, if you know anything at all, you know that Ancel Keys’ The Seven Countries Study, launched in 1958, was a bag of dangerous lies, and was financed by corrupt organizations and individuals who cared only about profit, not about health. Keys' core claim: saturated fat causes heart disease. He plotted fat consumption against heart disease mortality across seven countries and produced a beautiful upward-sloping line. The "diet-heart hypothesis" was born, and it reshaped global nutrition policy for the next 60+ years.

You see, Keys was a cherry picker. Here’s the thing he never mentioned in his famous graph: he had data on 22 countries, not seven. When you plot all 22 countries, the correlation collapses. Countries like France, Switzerland, and West Germany ate high amounts of saturated fat with low heart disease. Others ate little fat but had high heart disease. Keys simply discarded the data points that didn’t fit his hypothesis. He literally hand-selected the seven countries that made his line look pretty. That’s not science; that’s propaganda.

Behind the curtain of this corruption, you find that back in 1965, the Sugar Research Foundation paid three Harvard scientists what would be about $50,000 today to write a review blaming heart disease on saturated fat, and conveniently letting sugar off the hook. Their review was published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1967, quickly becoming one of the most influential and frequently cited papers in nutrition science. The Sugar Research Foundation didn’t just fund the study; they edited the manuscript before it was published, handpicking which studies to include and which ones to ignore. The researchers were told to ‘set the record straight’ on sugar; in other words, make it look harmless to the public. None of this industry involvement was ever disclosed, since the New England Journal of Medicine didn’t require conflict-of-interest statements until 1984. Frederick Stare, the lead Harvard researcher, went on to influence U.S. nutrition policy for decades, all while running a department that took major funding from the food industry, including Coca-Cola, General Foods, and the Sugar Association itself. If that doesn’t say “Trust the science,” I don’t know what does. The sugar industry wasn’t the only beneficiary of this bullshit lie.

The vegetable oil industry also had its fingerprints everywhere. Procter & Gamble, makers of Crisco, gave the AHA $1.74 million in 1948, the equivalent of over $20 million today, essentially launching the organization into prominence. The AHA then returned the favor by endorsing Crisco as a "heart-healthy" alternative to butter.

What happened when America followed Keys’ advice and swapped saturated fat for carbohydrates and industrial seed oils?

Obesity rates went from ~13% in 1960 to over 40% today

Type 2 diabetes exploded from under 2% to over 11% of adults

Metabolic syndrome now affects roughly 1 in 3 Americans

We replaced butter with margarine (trans fats), then spent decades discovering trans fats were far worse than the butter they replaced

We replaced eggs with sugary cereals and got fatter and sicker

The low-fat dogma created a market for "healthy" processed foods — low-fat yogurts loaded with sugar, fat-free cookies packed with refined flour, margarine made from industrially processed seed oils. The food industry made a killing selling sugar-laden garbage with "low fat" on the label.

Linoleic Acid

I’ve written about seed oils before, but they were on my mind again after I read an article by Dr. Joseph Mercola. Joe’s big on warning people about seed oils and the linoleic acid packed inside them, arguing these junk fats are fueling a lot of today’s chronic illnesses. Out of curiosity, I asked Microsoft’s Co-Pilot AI about all this. I expected the usual bullshit corporate talking points, and, sure enough, that’s what I got, until I pushed back and, once again, it admitted its bias.

I asked Co-Pilot this question: I read that seed oils containing linoleic acid can lead to cellular fragility and can increase cardiovascular and cancer risk. The lying machine spewed this utter bullshit:

So I pushed back and pointed out that “we can’t just accept the usual mainstream talking points because there’s too much corruption and too much money at stake. Big Pharma has a huge financial incentive to keep people sick and plenty of influence over the medical journals. Even the former editors of The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine have admitted that most published research can’t be trusted.” Co-pilot then started telling the truth and admitted it’s biased due to who created the evil machine.

The lying AI machine then went on to admit that medical journals can’t be trusted and that there is indeed a massive profit motive to continue the use of industrial seed oils.

The Meat of the Issue

The introduction of industrial seed oils represents one of the most radical dietary shifts in human history, and the experiment was done on the entire population with no safety testing whatsoever.

Before 1900, most people barely got any linoleic acid in their diets; maybe 2-3% of their calories, tops. Now, thanks to soybean, corn, sunflower, and canola oil, we’re up over 10% and still climbing. That’s not just a subtle shift; that’s a total overhaul of how humans are built to eat.

Our bodies evolved over millions of years to run on a balance of omega-6 and omega-3 fats, with a ratio somewhere around 1:1 up to maybe 4:1. Fast forward to today, and the typical Western diet has blown that ratio past 15:1, sometimes even 25:1. This isn’t just numbers on a chart; linoleic acid actually works its way into every cell membrane in your body, your mitochondria, your fat stores, and even your LDL cholesterol particles.

The problem? Linoleic acid is super prone to oxidation because of its structure. When these oxidized fats get into your tissues, they kick off a chain reaction: lipid peroxidation, which churns out nasty stuff like 4-HNE and malondialdehyde. Those chemicals are bad news: they damage your DNA, proteins, and mitochondria every time your heart beats or you take a breath.

This isn’t just theory. Autopsy studies show that linoleic acid in our body fat has gone up almost in sync with rates of obesity and diabetes. And if you look at atherosclerotic plaques, the junk that clogs arteries, the amount of oxidized linoleic acid is so consistent, some scientists now argue heart disease is as much a seed oil problem as it is a cholesterol problem.

The metabolic fallout from seed oils touches every part of your body. Linoleic acid and the stuff it turns into, like arachidonic acid, are the building blocks for things like prostaglandins, leukotrienes, and thromboxanes. Translation: these are the guys behind inflammation, sticky blood, and blood vessel issues. The more linoleic acid you eat, the more fuel you’re dumping on the inflammatory fire.

But it gets worse. Linoleic acid messes with your thyroid at the cellular level by blocking T3, slows down your mitochondria (your body’s power plants), and basically triggers a metabolic slowdown that looks a lot like animals getting ready for hibernation. That’s the twisted genius of seed oils; they’re not just wrecking your tissues through oxidation, they’re dialing down your metabolism so you can’t burn off the junk that’s piling up.

Result? You get fatter, more sluggish, more inflamed, and less able to burn fat. Meanwhile, the medical “experts” are still telling you to ditch butter for margarine, cook with vegetable oil instead of tallow, and fear the kind of fat your great-grandparents ate. All while pushing the industrial, solvent-extracted, deodorized oils that didn’t even exist in our food supply before 1911.

Honestly, the chronic disease explosion isn’t some unsolvable mystery. We changed the basic chemistry of the human body, right down to the fats that make up every cell, and then acted like the fallout was just because people weren’t taking enough statins.

So, the basic message is, once again: DO NOT TRUST THE MEDICAL SYSTEM!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq