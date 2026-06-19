Thanks again for riding with us on The Truth Expedition – and a BIG WELCOME to our new subscribers!

Who are we? And what’s The Truth Expedition?

Mark and Gunnar began this journey nearly three years ago as two patriots fed up with the system. Mark worked as a medical professional and respiratory therapist during Covid tyranny – this opened Mark’s eyes, prompting him to start Stop the Mandate Minnesota, leading huge rallies across the state in favor of Medical Freedom. Mark began The Truth Expedition as an extension of his advocacy – Gunnar joined the show after a fateful meeting in September of 2023 where the two discussed all things geo-politics, including 9/11, Zionism, Abrahamic Eschatology, and Anarcho-Capitalism. Gunnar’s background as a lawyer, Libertarian, and student of theology and political science aligns well with Mark’s pro-liberty, medical-freedom, and anti-establishment values.

We bring a large swath of knowledge to bear when focusing on the Truth for the benefit of our audience. Our motivations are simple – promote truth and pursue peace, for God and for future generations. We love all of humanity and seek to call out evil actions of governments and tyrants, foreign and domestic.

Mark and Gunnar produce a weekly news sprint containing two sections, the first focusing on medical freedom, the second focusing on geo-politics and religious prophecy. We also have articles and podcasts covering almost every conceivable category.

Here is a list of our Rumble podcasts and Substack articles covering many topics :

Mideast Debrief & Abrahamic Eschatology:

Gunnar on Third Temple Politics & Abrahamic Eschatology – Understanding Geo-Politics

MidEast Debrief - Understanding al-Aqsa Flood & Operation Iron Swords - Part 1

Trump’s Third Temple Team - The Truth Expedition

An Update on Biblical & 3rd Temple Prophecy

Understanding War with Iran - The Truth Expedition

Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Religious Zionism

James Corbett on 9/11 & 10/7

Ryan Dawson on Trump, Israel, Iran

Rabbi Feldman on anti-Zionism

Adam Green on Abrahamic Eschatology & Zionism

Vaccine Injury & Medical Freedom:

Cancer rates spiked dramatically after COVID jabs

Voices of the Vaccine Injured - The Truth Expedition

EMF-Worse Than Vaccines!?! Most Pressing Issue of Our Times?

COVID Was a Military Operation That Had NOTHING To Do with Public Health

Aaron Siri on Informed Consent

Doctor Makis on Vaccine Turbo Cancer

John Beaudoin Fraud and Covid Vaccines

Doctor Pierre Kory – Covid Vaccine Injury and Treatment

Naomi Wolf on The Pfizer Papers

Health & Wellness:

Nattokinase for Blood Pressure and Clot Risk Reduction (And Other Foods/Supplements for Blood Pressure Reduction)

Light Therapy-Heat Therapy-The Healing Benefits

Sauna Tent Review - The Truth Expedition

EMF-Worse Than Vaccines!?! Most Pressing Issue of Our Times?

Daniel Trevor on Cholesterol and Men’s Wellness

Epstein, 9/11, & WW3:

The Truth Expedition presents 9/11

Ryan Dawson on 9/11 & Epstein

Ryan Dawson on WW3/Iran, Trump, Israel, Uncle Ted

Derek Broze on Exit and Build, 9/11, Dismantling the Establishment

We Already Have the Epstein list! Would You Like to See Page One?

The Truth of 9/11 – A Beginners Guide to Controlled Demolition & Powerful Propaganda

9/11 Was an Inside Job - Authorizing Forever Wars

Earth Science:

A Perfect Alignment - A Total Eclipse

Oppenheimer Ranch Project – Polar Shift, EMP/Solar Flare, CO2 Warming Hoax

Marc Morano-Climate Hoax Explained

Local & Domestic Politics:

MN Green Party Candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor-Steven Young & Jane Kirby

Casey Putsch-Automotive Engineer and Candidate for Governor

Rebecca Whiting-Candidate for United States Senate-LIBERTARIAN

Jake Duesenberg-Founder of Action 4 Liberty and host of The Truth Hurts Podcast

Thanks so much to each and every member of our audience!

Consider becoming a paid subscriber to help support our growing show!

Please reach out with any questions, comments, guest recommendations, or just share your favorite recipe! Thanks again!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq