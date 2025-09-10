We had a discussion with Ken McCarthy about his new book, Diabolical Errors, which investigates the history of vaccines. We also discussed 9/11 and who likely wired the Twin Towers (and building seven) for demolition, as well as the Israel/Gaza conflict and what the real motives of this ‘war’ might be. Ken is the author of several books, including JFK and RFK’s Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism, Fauci’s First Fraud, and What the Nurses Saw.

Ken has been on the hunt for Truth for over three decades. He’s an internet pioneer and curator at Brasscheck.com.

Ken shares a wealth of insights and knowledge during this conversation, helping us uncover a deeper understanding of the truth behind the subject at hand. His expertise and perspective add significant value to our discussion, making it both enlightening and enjoyable. Dive in and enjoy the exploration!

Ken McCarthy on TTE

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq