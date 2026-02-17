I see many people on social media claiming that there was no significant push to release the files until the current Trump presidency. Many claim that the democrats only recently started pushing for the release in hopes that Trump would be implicated. You’d be right to be skeptical of the idea that the push to release the Epstein files only began when Trump took office. The demand for transparency in the Epstein case has been escalating for years, across administrations, as journalists, victims’ lawyers, and independent researchers kept pressing against a wall of institutional secrecy. What changed wasn’t who was president, but how much pressure the system could withstand before the truth began leaking through.

Here’s a brief rundown of how the push intensified over time:

2008–2015 – The first wave came after Epstein’s “sweetheart deal” in Florida, engineered by then–U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta. Independent journalists, local Florida outlets, and victims’ attorneys like Bradley Edwards and Spencer Kuvin began digging into why Epstein’s federal trafficking charges mysteriously vanished. Their lawsuits against the federal government and against Ghislaine Maxwell kept the issue alive when mainstream media refused to touch it.

2015–2019 – After the Miami Herald’s groundbreaking 2018 exposé, compiled from thousands of pages of unsealed court files, public outrage exploded. It was this journalism — not partisan politics — that reignited judicial and congressional scrutiny. Lawsuits filed by Epstein’s survivors forced federal judges to review sealed records from Virginia Giuffre’s 2015 defamation suit against Maxwell, leading to batches of documents being unsealed in 2019, right before Epstein’s death.

2019–2023 – After Epstein’s death in custody, the movement for transparency evolved into a coalition of journalists, citizen investigators, and even former law enforcement officials demanding full disclosure of his client lists, flight logs, and financial dealings. Pressure continued on federal courts, especially the Southern District of New York, to make sealed materials public.

2024–2026 – Under the current administration, the Department of Health and Human Services’ internal reforms and the House transparency initiatives, combined with widespread public disgust over prior cover‑ups, finally tipped the balance. Both conservative and progressive factions found political advantage in exposing associates on the other side, creating a rare alignment of motives for disclosure. The result was the long‑delayed, large‑scale document release that everyone is now analyzing.

So, while partisan forces today exploit the Epstein files for their own narratives, the true push began well before Trump’s return to office. The pressure came from below, from victims, whistleblowers, and independent journalists who refused to let the world forget that powerful people were protected for decades. The politicians are arriving late to the truth; they didn’t create the movement, they’re just trying to control it.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq