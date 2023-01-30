The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Truth Expedition

Seeking Truth about EVERYTHING!

People

The Truth Expedition

@thetruthexpedition
The Truth Expedition's avatar
Seeking truth in an insane world where facts have become something that 'feels' right. At The Truth Expedition, I intend to find and convey essential truths that affect our world as we prepare for the next scamdemic.
© 2025 Mark Bishofsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture