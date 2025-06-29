17 Ways mRNA Jabs Cause Cancer

A comprehensive review by Mathilde Debord titled “COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can induce cancer in 17 distinct ways, according to over 100 studies”, revealed some frightening facts about the rise in cancer we’re witnessing. The article is written in French, so…

As early as mid-2020, it became increasingly apparent that the introduction of the lethal injections could lead to a heightened risk of cancer. Yet, many individuals blindly followed the so-called experts, embracing what can only be described as misleading science. A growing number of oncologists have bravely stepped forward, sharing alarming observations of a dramatic surge in cancer cases, with many reporting that these tumors are more aggressive and unpredictable than any they have encountered in their careers. Despite this mounting evidence, mainstream media continues to obscure these critical facts, turning a blind eye to the truth. The state of journalism today feels like a shadow of its former self, lacking the integrity and commitment to serve the public. Individuals must take charge of their health and not rely solely on the narratives perpetuated by the so-called 'white coat cult.' Empower yourself with knowledge and make informed decisions for your well-being.

Here is a list of 17 ways the jabs are linked to cancer.

1. Genome Instability

mRNA may be reverse-transcribed and integrated into host DNA, triggering mutations that initiate cancer.

2. Immune Escape

The spike protein binds and inhibits tumor suppressor genes like p53 and BRCA1, shielding cancer cells from immune destruction.

3. Impaired DNA Repair Mechanism

The spike protein interferes with essential DNA repair enzymes, increasing the risk of unchecked mutations.

4. Chronic Inflammation

Lipid nanoparticles and spike protein cause long-lasting inflammation, a well-known driver of cancer.

5. Dysregulation of the Immune System

Suppression of T cells and type I interferon weakens cancer surveillance and promotes immune evasion.

6. RNA Disruption

Codon optimization disrupts microRNA networks, destabilizing cell growth regulation and apoptosis.

7. Activation of Oncogenic Pathways

The spike protein indirectly activates MAPK and PI3K/mTOR signaling, fueling tumor growth and metastasis.

8. Tumor Microenvironment Alteration

Lipid nanoparticles accumulate in tumors, enhancing permeability and potentially accelerating cancer spread.

9. Awakening Dormant Cancers

Post-vaccination inflammation and immune disruption may trigger recurrence in patients previously in remission.

10. Alteration of Immune Surveillance

Modified mRNA blocks toll-like receptors, making tumor cells "invisible" to the immune system.

11. Frameshift Errors

The synthetic mRNA sometimes produces unintended, aberrant proteins, contributing to oncogenic risk.

12. Multiple Injections

Repeated doses exhaust the immune system and drive class switching to IgG4, promoting tolerance to tumors.

13. DNA Contamination

Residual plasmid DNA found in vaccine vials is replication-competent and could integrate into host genomes.

14. Oncogenic SV40 DNA Sequences

SV40 promoter sequences in Pfizer vials may facilitate genome insertion—this same element is used to induce tumors in lab animals.

15. Deregulation of the Renin-Angiotensin System (RAS)

Spike-induced AT1R activation fosters oxidative stress and uncontrolled cell proliferation.

16. Destruction of the Microbiota

The injections deplete bifidobacteria, weakening immune balance and impairing anti-cancer responses.

17. Increased Resistance to Treatments

Spike exposure prolongs cancer cell survival during chemotherapy, possibly driving treatment resistance.

New MIT Study-AI use reprogram the brain leading to cognitive decline

You can read a synopsis of the study by clicking here and view the actual study by clicking here.

Schara Trial Ended and the Jury Sided with the Defense

You can read my synopsis of the trial by clicking here.

The bottom line is that the defense did not at all prove that what happened wasn’t tragic, egregious, evil, or unnecessary. They simply proved that what happened is to be expected…hospital homicide is normal, you see!?!

Czech Republic data proves that those injected with covid darts are more likely to die of all causes

Read this outstanding article by Steve Kirsch to learn more about this very comprehensive analysis.

Multiple studies show vaccines increase risk of neurological and developmental problems in children

Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6- to 12- year old U.S. children

Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders

Aluminium in brain tissue in autism

Reviewing the association between aluminum adjuvants in the vaccines and autism spectrum disorder

Petition challenging the PREP Act filed with SCOTUS

Read this detailed article by Sasha Latypova explaining the petition.

View the petition by clicking here.

Since I mentioned Sasha and the amazing work she continues to do, please watch our recent interview with our favorite medical freedom warrior.

Sasha Latypova on TTE

Senators introduce bill to ban big pharma ads on TV

Hard to believe, but Bernie Sanders and Angus King authored the bill. Angus is an independent from Maine who caucuses with democrats.

Drug ad ban could leave US pharma with a bad case of withdrawal

Sanders, King Introduce Bill to Ban Prescription Drug Ads

Senators push for ban on drug ads, citing $5 billion in annual pharmaceutical spending

Back to Palestine

With tensions miraculously settled in Iran, for now, Israel shifts focus to domestic operations, continuing the genocide of the Palestinian people. We reported this week that the war in Iran has always been about regime change for Greater Israel and that their “nuke” program was used as false pretense for escalations, so do expect more shenanigans on this front. The innocent lives lost in Gaza are a stain on humanity, with many folks continuing to use religion to justify bloodshed. Israeli soldiers admitted this week that they are permitted to fire upon aid seekers as a crowd control method, over 550 people have been slaughtered queueing for food in the last month alone. New reports suggest the aid received is laced with oxycodone, a heinously depraved act and further demonstration of the vitriol against the Palestinian people. Over the coming months, land grabs in the West Bank and Gaza will increase and dominance over the Temple Mount will further be asserted, with Jews being allowed to pray on the compound for the first time since the Second Temple, 2,000 years ago - We truly are living in Bible (end?) times.

Supreme Court Rulings

Some positive rulings by the Supreme Court drastically improve domestic policy and are a win for national and human values. The Court allowed families to “opt-out” of LGTBQ+ curriculum for their children, which would presumably include some type of disclosure prior to instruction - a huge win for both human values and for protecting our children. The Court also ended the so-called “anchor baby” loophole, blocking citizenship to those born on US soil to vacationers and border-hoppers alike. The Supreme Court issued two other crucial rulings, one allowing Texas to enforce age verification prior to visiting adult sites, and another ruling preventing some Medicaid funds from being used by Planned Parenthood, further stripping their funding and support. A Supreme Court with a conservative majority will pay off in dividends for years to come - I fear the days when leftist insanity prevails once again in the flawed judicial system.

Supreme Court gives Trump a wave of victories in final week : NPR

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

