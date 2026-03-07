The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Osgood's avatar
Lisa Osgood
20h

Prophecy is coming to fruition ….. WW3 (6th trumpet war) is coming. It will emanate from the Euphrates River region and will kill 1/3 of mankind. Approximately 2.8 billion people will die and it will be a nuclear war. The Bible does tell us what will happen. Jesus will return at the battle of Armageddon

and save Jerusalem (Israel) and set up His Kingdom. AND THERE WILL BE TRUE PEACE THEN! Be ready….

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Bishofsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture