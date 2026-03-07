Israel tricked us into another war, the final one on their list. We knew this was coming, Netanyahu has been begging for it for 40 years; Wesley Clark spilled the beans 20 years ago; The Project for a New American Century spelled it out – how many times have we attempted to coup Iran? We, and by “we” I mean Israel, have been agitating for a war with Iran for years, not just centuries but millennia - why?

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are real estate developers; they have investment plans, blueprints drawn up for Gaza. They had no intention of offering peace; it was a ruse. They tricked the Iranians into thinking a deal was possible, again, and bombed them while negotiations were ongoing, again. Kushner was also the mastermind behind the Abraham “Peace” Accords and has a central leadership role on Trump’s “Board of Peace”. It’s also notable that Kushner is a practitioner of Chabad Lubavitch, a quasi-militant sect of Judaism that, according to Senator Joseph Lieberman, has developed a larger intelligence network than the CIA, working on behalf of the state of Israel. A glaring conflict of interest: Jared Kushner sabotaged the negotiations and, no doubt, has a hand in escalating the conflict.

Let’s take a step back here and just recognize the propaganda. It’s working, again, just like it worked for Iraq (WMDs/Anthrax), Afghanistan (9/11), Oct 7/Gaza, Syria, etc. The navigating narrative seeks to strike any chord it can – “it’s their missile program, er, I mean they’re weeks/days away from nukin’ us, er, argh, I mean we need to free the people of Iran, that’s what we REALLY care about.” Which narrative do you believe? The Israelis are actually suggesting that Iran tried to assassinate Trump, twice, via lone gunmen on a Pennsylvania rooftop and a Florida golf course. Does anyone believe that was Iran?

The mainstream, Zionist-owned media sells the war with high-tech animations, paid for and created by Boeing and Lockheed Martin, glorifying the Military Industrial Complex’s machines of death. Instead of questioning the motives, they sell the lie as if you are in the war room itself, with clean military strategy and breaking news when new targets are bombed. We bombed a school, full of young children, mostly girls. A horrible tragedy. It makes me really, really mad that my fake tax dollars are responsible. The American people wouldn’t support a war if that was all the media talked about, but they buried it. Just like they bury the story about droves of people protesting in the streets of Tehran – they don’t want regime change, they want to be left alone. But the media won’t tell you that, they show you how cool the bombs are, they don’t show you the aftermath.

Trump campaigned on being the pro-peace president “no new wars; no forever wars.” Pre-Deep State Trump chastised Obama for even considering attacking Iran. Trump is compromised; he’s happy to deflect from Epstein, tariffs, and a shit economy. His shift is less surprising than that of the good people who voted for the Peaceful Trump, the people who now support Trump’s (Israel’s) endeavors in Iran – why/how are they so easily duped into accepting lies? How would they go from voting for someone who is adamant about not starting needless forever wars to supporting military action, based on what? The Ayatollah hadn’t changed his tune, no evidence of nukes, and the coup attempt in January did not lead to 30,000 deaths, as inflated by the war salivating media. Trump and Rubio themselves admitted that an attack from Iran was NOT imminent.

My Facebook feed is full of condolences for a wonderful lady, mother, patriot, and soldier from White Bear Lake, a small town right next to mine. She was a member of my community, even though I didn’t know her I do know that those she impacted will never be the same; her children, her husband, her parents. She died in combat for what? “Peace”? A war we started to prevent a war? Does that double-speak work on you? A war to prevent a war?

I have been shouting this from the rooftops for a decade – This is an Abrahamic eschatological war, on behalf of Israel, in some half-baked religious prophecy paired with manifest destiny. They attacked specifically on Purim, a Jewish holiday honoring the defeat of the Persian Empire, celebrated by dressing up in mockery of goyish gentiles. They attacked at a time of religious significance, not prompted by any imminent attack, but a religious holiday symbolizing victory over pagan Persians. Absent here is any notion of an all-loving God; what we have instead is a militant, zealous group of Zionists hellbent on Greater Israel and resurrecting the Temple in Jerusalem, the long-awaited third and final Temple.

As Tucker Carlson just exposed, and as the good readers of The Truth Expedition Substack are acutely aware, this war is about the Third Temple – Third Temple Politics drive geopolitical events. This war has nothing to do with missiles or uranium; it has everything to do with Pax Judaica and the Islamic stronghold and influence in the region. The Second Temple was destroyed and replaced by the Dome of the Rock some 1,500 years ago. Ever since zealous Zionists have been trying to scheme and destroy their way into Jerusalem, and after all this time they are finally on their goal line, ready to score. The last tangible threat is the Islamic Republic of Iran, preserving the access and integrity of the Dome of the Rock and Al Aqsa Mosque, nestled neatly on the temple mount in the heart of Holy City.

Look, I don’t care what kind of temple sits on top of that mound in the desert; what I care about is having a secular government, a non-Abrahamic foreign policy. I don’t want our troops being told they’re fighting a holy war for Jesus’s return, but at least it’s forthcoming about the true motivations.

My neighbor in White Bear Lake died to usher in Jesus’s return. Would you send your kids and grandkids for that reason? For Jesus?

We are currently in the fog of war, missiles and drones from friends and enemies, death tolls kept quiet, both Israeli and Iranian governments trying to censor the true scope of damage incurred. Propaganda and lies abound, all to further an agenda. The fog of war is when we need to stay focused, remember the lessons from the past, and learn from all the lies told by our government to perpetuate endless war unwittingly fueled by zombiefied citizens.

We will see boots on the ground unless the American people start making noise; we can’t tolerate another regime change war, even as a proxy using Kurdish forces (with embedded contractors, of course). Other nations will come to the aid of Iran - there are 2.2 billion Muslims who may also see this as an end-times religious war, and not to mention Russia and China, who are currently assisting with Iranian strikes through intelligence, just like we do against Russia in Ukraine.

Now, hopefully, you also understand the true motivations for our little escapade in Venezuela – secure oil, oil located conveniently right in the Gulf of America! We grabbed Venezuelan oil supply lines to lubricate the war machine for sustained combat activity in Iran. Some Pentagon strategists are now claiming it could take until September to kill all the Iranians who dare stand in our way. This could be the end of the US empire, if our battle ships are sunk and dollar defeated in a war waged to protect pedophiles that control our government.

People wondering whether WW3 has started, I believe we are at the end of the opening chapter. I’ve long speculated that a false flag would blame a wayward Iranian missile for the destruction of Al Aqsa. I truly think we will see the construction of the third Temple soon, it could be a non-issue for humanity, but it could also get really dicey, especially when the players believe it’s their end times, an all-or-nothin’, ante up with your faith, mushroom cloud Armageddon.

If you couldn’t tell, it makes me sad and mad that we are doing this - we, the people, are doing this. I appeared on The Truth Hurts to defend the Iranian people against another endless regime change war. I don’t want to see the destruction of the Israeli state, but I don’t want to sit idly by while we’re fleeced to fund its militaristic, armageddon-or-nothin’, colonialist expansion. Nor do I want to see the next generation pay for our complacency with their lives and their future.

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq